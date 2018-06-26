Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The newest promo clip for Shane Black’s upcoming Predator movie shows us the extraterrestrial hunter in all his bloody, click-noise-making glory.



The tone of the original Predator movie is strong in these sequences, with a crew of military badasses who give each other shit and the creepy inevitability of death by a creature from beyond this solar system. There’s a twist this time, though, and that looks like it’s going to make The Predator an altogether different entry in the beloved scifi horror franchise when it hits theaters on September 13.