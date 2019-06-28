Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Seven Bucks Productions (YouTube)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Be prepared to ask yourself “How the hell did they do that?” at least 10 times over the course of the next two minutes. The final trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a non-stop powerhouse filled with impossible stunts, cool cars, and Dwayne Johnson awkwardly failing to flirt. I guess not every stunt move is a success.

A borderline-superhero movie spinoff to the Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw stars Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, mortal enemies who are forced to band together to stop a cyber-genetically altered (yes, those are real words) “Black Superman” played by Idris Elba. Here’s the official synopsis:

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

Advertisement

I think my favorite part of this new clip—apart from the insane stunts, assisted by some impressive digital effects—was how many times the trailer wanted to make sure you knew that Hobbs or Shaw was about to say a super cool swear word before getting cutting off by “The Man.” I just think it’s funny when movie trailers want you to know that the heroes and villains like to use naughty language. But obviously, they can’t actually show you, or else it gets...dun dun dun...red banded.

Advertisement

Hobbs & Shaw comes out August 2.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.