The 4th Matrix Will Arrive Before The Flash

The Flash sure isn’t coming in like one.

Warner Bros. just set a few major release dates on its schedule. The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, has been dated for July 1, 2022—f o ur years after it was first expected to hit theaters. The film has gone through numerous behind-the-scenes upheavals over the years, with It director Andy Muschietti currently the director at the helm. (Read more about the many, many changes at this link.)

Next, the untitled fourth Matrix film , starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss, will be out May 21, 2021, a date previously occupied by Akira which has, predictably, been taken off the schedule. Lana Wachowski is writing and directing the new Matrix, which already has a slew of new stars coming on board.

The Mortal Kombat reboot has also been shifted to January 15, 2021.

Summer release dates for these major blockbusters are not surprising. What is, surprising is that Matrix 4, which was only announced a few short months ago, will be out over a year before The Flash, a film that has been around for years. However, that disparity likely speaks more to the readiness of the Matrix script than any detriments on The Flash’s behalf. Plus, star Ezra Miller’s busy schedule has already pushed the film at least once. That could very well be a factor too.

One interesting note here is that, as it stands, The Matrix 4 will open the same day as John Wick 4, w hich would be kind of crazy. Two action-packed part fours starring Keanu Reeves hitting theaters on the same day? One has to assume John Wick will push, but we’ll see what happens.

Do you think these release dates will stick?

