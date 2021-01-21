Nathan Drake loves jumping right? Because Uncharted just jumped into 2022. Photo : Sony

The year isn’t even a month old and Hollywood has already begun to delay many of its 2021 releases.

Hot on the heels of the White House changing over, a new covid-19 plan put into motion, and talk of a return to some kind of normalcy in the f all, several studios just delayed many of the s pring and s ummer releases to later in the year. And, surely, more are on the way.

Here are the biggest ones as of January 21.

The James Bond film No Time to Die is moving from

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho has moved from April 23 to October 22.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife moves from June to November 11.

The Uncharted movie goes from July to February 11, 2022.

Other movies like Peter Rabbit 2 and Cinderella are also moving, from early in the year till summer.

Advertisement

And this is just the beginning. Though it hasn’t happened yet, there’s a very good chance movies like A Quiet Place Part II, F9 and Black Widow will soon follow suit. We’ll let you know when that happens.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.