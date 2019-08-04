Image: CW

The 100 has had a fascinating arc, from darling apocalyptic fantasy to a deeply controversial fandom piece to a show that’s keeping steadily on, doing its own interesting thing quietly. And now it’s finally coming to an end.

That news came via Twitter today, as creator Jason Rothenberg posted the news. “I have some bittersweet news to share,” he wrote. “Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!”

That means the upcoming seventh season, probably airing next year, will be the final hurrah for The 100, the last chance for its heroes on a ruined Earth to make sense of themselves and their world. I’m thrilled to see how it ends.



