Another year is over, and we’re all one step closer to the heat death of the universe. Whether that bums you out or you find it strangely comforting, you’re not going to find a more pleasant look back at 2017 than this collection of io9's most-read posts from the last year. Some of them even aren’t about Star Wars, Marvel movies, or Game of Thrones!



Image: Marvel/Disney

Marvel Studios just showed a huge chunk of footage from Avengers: Infinity Warat the D23 Expo and there almost aren’t words for it. But we’re going to try.

Forget the Upside Down. The real strangest thing of 2017 is that the White House has chosen to get into the Christmas spirit by making the Presidential residence look like a dark alternate dimension where everything is dying and all hope is lost. I mean, it’s definitely appropriate, but it’s still a bizarre decision.

Image: Disney/Pixar

Disney Pixar’s Toy Story is one of those series that tugs at every single heart string, but it turns out there are few more to pull... as Andy’s dad might have one of the saddest stories in Pixar history.

Image: Cartoon Network

Yesterday, McDonald’s made an offer to Rick and Morty fans the country over: Come to our restaurants, and claim the Szechuan Sauce your favorite amoral cartoon scientist adores. I probably don’t need to tell you that this did not go as planned.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Last night, the Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi marked the first time anyone outside of Disney and Lucasfilm got a chance to see Rian Johnson’s long-awaited eighth mainline Star Wars film. (And John Boyega made it after all!) Now, responses have flooded in on social media from attendees, and they’re good, y’all.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

It’s here. After months and months of waiting, the next chapter in the Star Wars saga is upon us, and we finally have our very first look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And it’s just as amazing as you were hoping it would be.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

The first trailer for the biggest, most anticipated Marvel movie ever is finally here.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

One of the best things about Star Wars: The Last Jedi is that it solves several mysteries raised by The Force Awakens, but it also presents plenty of its own. Here are all the questions we had after we watched The Last Jedi—as well as our educated guesses as to their answers.

Image: HBO

No fooling around: We have to talk about what just went down.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

A decade of movies has brought us to the end of a long road in the form of Avengers: Infinity War, an epic undertaking we finally got our first, glorious look at today. The trailer paints a grim future for our heroes as Thanos makes his long-awaited move, but it’s also jam-packed with hints at the war to come.

Image: Marvel Enertainment/ABC Studios

Bill Paxton, the actor behind iconic roles in Aliens, Titanic, and Apollo 13, has passed away at 61 years old.

Still from official White House footage.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to revive the National Space Council, signifying a renewed (yet vague) focus on space exploration. Colonel Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, was there to witness the event. He tried to liven the room with a Buzz Lightyear quip, only to have Trump crash and burn on the landing pad.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

The response to The Last Jedi has been divisive to say the least. Some love it because it takes Star Wars in a bold new direction; some hate it for the same reason. While I enjoyed a great deal of the film, it profoundly depressed me, and here’s why: The Last Jedi killed my childhood, but not in the way you think.

Image: Warner Bros/New Line Cinema

Stephen King’s It is an upsetting novel. Sometimes for the wrong reasons. Most notably, there’s the icky and inexplicable sex scene between the boys of the Losers’ Club and their one female cohort, Bev. It’s a gross, gross scene, and a lot of people hate it, which means it gets brought up every time It gets discussed.

Image: HBO

So let’s talk about everything. IMMEDIATELY.

Image: HBO

The season finale of Game of Thrones had plenty of twists and turns, even if many of them were expected. One of the biggest took place in Winterfell at the culmination of the Arya-vs.-Sansa conflict—inarguably the season’s worst storyline—but seemingly came out of nowhere. As it turns out, the show cut a key scene that would’ve explained it all, but also made the whole mess worse.

Image: Fox

When Star Trek: Discovery is going to make it to the airwaves is anyone’s guess. Until then, though, we’ve got what looks like the next best thing: Seth MacFarlane’s spoof of the franchise, The Orville.

Image: Fox

Here’s a sentence I’m just incredibly sad to type: Alien: Covenant is bad.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

A big question Star Wars fans have been asking, even weeks after Rogue One’s release, has been: Why the heck was Princess Leia at the Battle of Scarif? Luckily, a few experts from the Lucasfilm Story Group have cleared the air.

Image: Funimation

If nothing else, 2017 has been a truly great year for science fiction and fantasy films. While many have been major motion pictures that no one could have avoided hearing about, there were also several standout movies that may have fallen through the cracks. We’re here to fix that. Here are the fantastic films you may have missed this year, most of which are now currently streaming or available on Blu-ray.

Image: Netflix

Earlier this week, an episode of Netflix’s children cartoon Maya the Bee was pulled after a hidden phallus was discovered by an angry parent. Now, the studio behind the cartoon looks to be pursuing charges against the penis-drawing artist. But in truth, sneaking dicks and other sex jokes into cartoons is weirdly long-standing animation tradition.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

Ever since Thor: Ragnarok began its promotions, fans have been wondering where a certain beloved side character would be, and why they seemed to be nowhere to be found. Now we know what happened.

Image: HBO

Season seven of Game of Thrones has been exciting and dreadfully sloppy in equal measure. Important character arcs are rushed, motivations are confusing, and reality has gone out the window in terms of how quickly characters move between locations—particularly the route from Dragonstone to the Wall.

Image: Lucasfilm

If you were asked to point to the trench that housed the first Death Star’s exhaust port, where would you point? If you pointed at the big obvious seam running along the Death Star’s equator, I am sorry, but you are wrong. But don’t feel too bad—it turns out even the people at Industrial Light & Magic thought that was the answer.

Image: Marvel Comics

CNBC is reporting that Disney is in talks to buy 21st Century Fox, an entertainment arm within the larger Fox company that is reportedly looking to focus its efforts more on news and sports. If the deal were to go through, it could have potentially huge ramifications for a number of Marvel characters.

Image: Amazon Studios

Some conservatives and Donald Trump supporters are freaking out online because there’s a new pirate station called Resistance Radio, dedicated to fighting fascism and Nazi propaganda. Only one problem: It’s fake.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Two years ago, the “Journey to The Force Awakens” gave us our first tentative steps into fertile new ground for Disney’s Star Wars canon: The three-decade period between Return of the Jedi and the time of the new sequel trilogy. Two years later, with The Last Jedi mere weeks away, we know so much more.

Image: HBO

That was one hell of an episode of Game of Thrones. So much fire. And even more ice! Let’s try to wrap our heads around everything that happened—if you’ve managed to catch your breath and/or pick your jaw up off the ground, that is.

There’s nothing at first glance that would tell you why Lucasfilm refused to release this behind-the-scenes photo from A New Hope. But once you hear it, and put it together with George Lucas’ need to control details, it makes total sense.

Image: HBO

Season seven of Game of Thrones, short as it is, has been surprisingly light on major deaths. Sure, there have been people who have died, but nothing on the level that we’ve come to expect from a show that, last year, had us deeply mourning the death of Hodor. So chances are this Sunday’s finale will have at last one big death coming—and based on where the show seems to be heading and some clues from the book, we have some guesses.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

In Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers are going to meet the Guardians of the Galaxy. We all more or less knew that, but to hear Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige come out and say it in this brand new teaser video will make the hairs on your arm stand up straight.

Still from footage of Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator.

Thanks to all those Star Wars movies we know the Jedi can barely survive an attack from just a pair of evil Sith lords. But pit a small battalion of 300 lightsaber-wielding Jedi knights against a giant army of 60,000 medieval soldiers armed with only swords, and it’s not even a challenge.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Breathe. Just... breathe. The second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally here.

Image: HBO

Our first good look at the next season of Game of Thrones is finally here, and it’s not just winter that’s coming to the Seven Kingdoms—it’s all-out war.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

Thor’s latest villain—Hela, the Goddess of Death—is already proving to be his biggest rival yet in our first look at the next Thor movie. Mjolnir is gone, Asgard is sundered, and most shockingly of all: the God of Thunder’s been given a haircut.

Image: 20th Century Fox

Director James Mangold is letting audiences know exactly why Logan, the final X-Men film for both Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, doesn’t have a post-credits sequence. Although, honestly, it kind of goes without saying.

Image: Warner Bros.

Man, being pregnant while filming an action movie must suck almost as much as being Joker Leto. Justice League star and resident savior of the DCEU Gal Gadot is a real-life warrior, having endured a slough of filming while in the family way. And yes, her story includes a vomit bucket.

Film: Sony/Columbia Pictures

It’s a tale as old as time— at least in science fiction. A beautiful woman wakes up in a scary new world, unable to grasp the basic day-to-day activities of life. She could be a robot, or a mermaid, or a goddamn Messiah sent by aliens. It doesn’t matter, she’ll always latch onto the first schlub she sees. Because she was “Born Sexy Yesterday.”

Image: HBO

The stage has been set for Game of Thrones’ final season, as a terribly divided Westeros faces an invasion by the White Walkers... but this won’t be the first time they’ve tried to eradicate humanity. Here’s everything we know about the first war between humans and the Walkers—and what it can tell us about the war to come next season.

The Wailing. Image: Well Go USA

The big streaming services always have a ton of horror movies on offer, but not all of them are especially fright-inducing. In honor of Halloween, put all the Sharknado and Gingerdead Man sequels aside in favor of actually scaring the bejesus out of yourself. Each of these 11 movies will haunt your nightmares.

Image: Lionsgate

Ladies and Gentlemen, say hello to your new cinematic take on Hellboy.

Image: DC Comics

In the nearly 80 years that he’s spent terrorizing Gotham City, he’s gone by many different names. John Doe. Jackanapes. The Clown Prince of Crime. Puddin’. The Joker’s true identity is the card he’s always played closest to his chest, but it’s about to be revealed in DC’s upcoming Batman: White Knight.

Image: Warner Bros.

Leave it to Fox News to get pissed that a movie starring a Greek demi-goddess isn’t American enough... and this isn’t even the first time.

Image: Dreamworks

I took my daughter to Boss Baby—an animated movie about a talking infant who wears a suit—because I like hearing her laugh. Little did I know I’d be looking upon horrors beyond imagining in the number one movie in America.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

But that doesn’t mean she won’t.

Image: Insight Editions. Art by J.J. Harrison.

It’s unfortunate that Die Hard, the best Christmas movie of all time, isn’t really a film you can watch with your kids. But this year, instead of suffering through Elf once again, you can spend some quality time with your PG-rated family members by reading a new holiday children’s book based on the adventures of John McClane.

Image: HBO

I wish I meant that there are cracks showing on the stoic facades of the rival queens, or the troubled relationships between siblings, or between the massive, but fractured partnership that forms at the end of the episode. Instead, I mean the TV series itself—because last night there were too many problems to ignore.

Image: HBO

HBO has just released its latest trailer for season seven of Game of Thrones, focusing on the war that is and the war to come. Winter is here, everyone, and while things aren’t looking great for the peoples of Westeros—particularly everyone who’s dumb enough to be fighting against Daenerys—season seven is looking utterly fantastic for us viewers.

Image: HBO

Myrcella Baratheon wasn’t the first non-book death we got on Game of Thrones, but it was definitely one of the most surprising— mainly because it wasn’t as gruesome as we’ve come to expect on the show. Turns out, that was on purpose, as the actor has unveiled how much worse her demise was supposed to be.

Image: Disney

The first trailer for Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved novel A Wrinkle in Time is finally here, and it’s everything we hoped it would be.

Image: Lucasfilm

All the debate can finally be laid to rest. We’re about to finally know what happened to Jar Jar Binks after Revenge of the Sith, and what he’s been doing since Return of the Jedi.

Image: HBO

Man, I wish I hadn’t used the word “satisfying” to describe last week’s episode, because good lord, tonight—tonight was the night Game of Thrones fans (to say nothing of A Song of Ice and Fire fans!) have been looking forward to since the series began.

Photo by Dominic Monaghan.

These days, the world feels more like Mordor than the Shire. Thankfully, a few hobbits are still around to bring us some hope.

Image: Cartoon Network

McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce, the limited edition dipping sauce that was briefly available in the summer of 1998 as promotion for Disney’s Mulan, is Rick Sanchez’s singular reason for traversing the multiverse. Just in time for the show’s third season return, a McDonald’s chef has brought the sauce back.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

Thor: Ragnarok is a great movie—but one area where it falters is with Valkyrie. Not because of characterization, because she’s just as great, kickass, and engaging as the rest of the cast. But Ragnarok’s Valkyrie was meant to be bisexual, and the erasure of that identity in the film is profoundly disappointing.

Image: Marvel Comics

After weeks of teasing the public with reports of false starts and stops, Disney and Fox have settled on a massive $52 billion deal in which all of 21st Century’s film rights are being sold to the House of Mouse. Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is about to get a whole lot more, well, fantastic.

Image: HBO

Game of Thrones returns for season seven on July 16, and there are plenty of major questions fans have had for years that will likely be answered during its seven-week run. However, there are still some confounding moments that have fled north of the Wall, and we’re beginning to suspect their explanations might never return.

Image: Warner Bros.

The release of Wonder Woman is just a few short weeks away and DC’s latest film is currently screening for the media. Full reviews are still under embargo—but tonight, Warner Bros. allowed non-spoiler reactions on social media, and they were almost overwhelmingly positive.

Image: AMC

It made Rosita a compelling character.

Image: 20th Century Fox

Our first look at Deadpool 2 in action is finally here. But you’re going to have to get through a totally weird, and pretty hilarious, skit to get to it.

Image: MGM

Martin Campbell, the director who brought both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig’s James Bonds to the big screen, has said he would think about coming back if Craig was gone for good. But don’t worry—that’s not actually an insult.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

After making us wait for literally years in feverish anticipation, Marvel’s finally released the first Black Panther teaser trailer and it’s every bit as intense as you were hoping it would be.

Image: Warner Bros.

By now you’ve heard multiple stories about it: Henry Cavill’s epic mustache that brought Warner Bros. to its knees and the awful CGI work they did to edit the thing out of Justice League. If, somehow, you haven’t actually seen Superman’s digitally-shaved face yet, now’s your chance. Deep breaths, people.

Image: Netflix

This past Friday, the kids from 1980s Hawkins, Indiana, were back with Stranger Things 2, the second season of Netflix’s breakout show from the Duffer Brothers. It arrived with huge expectations and massive excitement so, like many of you, we binged the whole thing on its first weekend. Overall, Stranger Things 2 was a delight, and a worthy addition to the pop culture phenomenon—but it also definitely had a few issues, too.

Image: HBO

In George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, the author devotes a lot of time to fleshing out and differentiating between the various personalities of Daenerys’ three dragons. HBO’s Game of Thrones has done the same, albeit to a lesser extent, choosing instead to focus primarily on Drogon, the largest of the dragons.

Image: Marvel/Netflix

There’s a critical concept with the Marvel Netflix shows often referred to as “the wall”—the moment where, about two-thirds of the way through their season, they slam the brakes on the pacing and stakes and preamble for a bit, mostly before pulling it together in the finale. Iron Fist starts by hitting that wall, and has enough problems that I don’t think it’ll ever get past it.

All images: Yandy

Halloween is one week away, and you know what that means: It’s time for the annual collection of utterly confusing Halloween costumes that are meant to be sexy, but are mostly just... confusing.

Image: Lego

In July of 2007, Lego released the Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon set which, at 5,195 pieces, was the largest set the toymaker had ever released. Ten years later, the Falcon is getting a massive update and facelift, with an additional 2,346 pieces, and an even heftier $800 price tag. And good lord, is it beautiful.

Image: HBO

With just one season of Game of Thrones left to go, there are still a number of burning questions about the future of the Seven Kingdoms that last night’s season finale left unanswered.

Image: HBO

After six episodes that have been incredible, infuriating, revealing, confusing, and epic, last night’s Game of Thrones finale had a great many things to answer for. They were the answers needed to help recalibrate the show’s uneven seventh season so it ended up greater than the sum of its inconsistent parts—even if that doesn’t equal the show’s best seasons.

Image: Hulu

On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed their version of the American Health Care Act, a bill to replace Obamacare with something that, among many other things, cracks down on women’s health and safety. There was one phrase that resonated a lot that day: “This sounds just like The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Image: Epic Pictures

There are so many high-concept scifi movies out there, it’s always interesting to hear about one with an original premise. And that’s exactly what Radius has.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

There was a lot of things fans expected of Star Wars: The Last Jedi...and some they didn’t see coming at all. According to someone who worked on the Rian Johnson-directed film, that shirtless scene had a canon reason to exist. We’re skeptical.

Image: Warner Bros.

I have to get something off my chest—something that has bothered me ever since I saw Wonder Woman. And I believe, strongly, that Steve Trevor lied about the size of his penis to Diana.

Jumper. Image: Fox

We all have them. Our guilty pleasure movies. Movies we like that we don’t like to tell other people. Films that bring us unbridled joy while making others cringe in pain. Films so many people hate but you just, somehow, for whatever reason, love. This is my list.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

And James Gunn plan to explore the origins of Rocket Raccoon. Nicole Kidman reveals a weird moment for her Aquaman Queen. Andy Muschietti wants to go cosmic in the It sequel. A returning princess gets a new face in Once Upon a Time. Plus, new Star Wars: The Last Jedi images and an odd new Punisher tease. Spoilers!

Image: Locus Pictures

Photos recently surfaced of a truly terrible advertising campaign at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, a 2018 animated film that’s being produced by South Korean studio Locus Corporation. Star Chloe Grace Moretz has come out and apologized for the now-canceled advertising campaign, which flat-out stated Snow White was “no longer beautiful” because she wasn’t thin.



Image: FX

American Horror Story has long been one of the most in-your-face shows on TV, layering fantastical plots with cartoonish violence and knowingly over-the-top acting. Last season’s Roanoke took aim at reality TV, with mixed but generally amusing results. This season’s Cult takes aim at reality itself, and so far it’s been horrifying in all the wrong ways.

X-Men Gold #1 cover. Image: Marvel Comics

Marvel has announced that it will remove some artwork from X-Men Gold #1, as well as take unspecified disciplinary action against artist Ardian Syaf, after it was discovered that he included coded references to an ongoing religious and political conflict in Indonesia.

Night Watch cover art by Paul Kidby. Image: Doubleday

There is almost no subject that Terry Pratchett hasn’t explained better, funnier, and more times than just about anyone else on the planet. Reading his Discworld novels is reading a master at work, and it seems like he gets more relevant the more time passes. Here are 10 of his most relevant passages to keep in mind throughout the next four years.

Image: HBO

Where to even begin? “The Spoils of War” was the reason we watch Game of Thrones, one of those episodes that starts entertaining and ends with an epic spectacle it’s hard to believe you’re actually seeing. And all it took was Daenerys tossing clever men’s clever plans in the garbage, and then setting a record number of actors on fire.

Image: Lucasfilm

Thanks to the letter archive of an old scifi mag, we can get a glimpse into how the nascent Star Wars fandom reacted to the shake-ups of The Empire Strikes Back. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the reactions were mixed.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Guillermo Del Toro’s Fantastic Voyage adaptation is going to take a little while longer. Go behind the scenes on Jumanji. Felicity heads to Central City in new Flash pictures. Plus, the future of Twin Peaks is still under consideration, creepy New Mutants teasers, and Manu Bennet on the likelihood of a Deathstroke TV show. Spoilers!

Image: HBO

If there’s one thing to take away from last night’s episode of Game of Thrones, it’s that even in death, Daenerys’ older brother Viserys continues to be an incredibly huge pain in her ass.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

We’ve known for a while that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), the astrophysicist who also happened to be Thor’s love interest in the God of Thunder’s first two movies, was not appearing in Thor: Ragnarok. At first, Marvel’s answer was simply that most of the movie wouldn’t take place on Earth, where humans like Jane Foster tend to be found. The new answer is... less satisfying.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Hey, so remember when Mark Hamill said that when he got the script for The Last Jedi and told director Rian Johnson that he “pretty much fundamentally disagree[d]” with “every choice” made for Luke? Well, he’d like to explain that a bit. Plus: More details on the Justice League reshoots, Deckard and Baby Gosling are going somewhere very bizarre in Blade Runner 2049, and so much more. Spoilers! You can’t eat just one!

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Star Wars might bring people from across the world together, but sadly it couldn’t get John Boyega a date.

Image: NBC

Dwayne Johnson ‘Announces’ Presidential Run on Saturday Night Live, and I’m Just, Like, Nope

Dwayne Johnson hosted his fifth episode of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, helming this year’s season finale with a mix of the weird, the political, and the OMIGOD hide your children and your wives from this guy.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Some very ominous news about The Last Jedi. The New Mutants movie is taking a surprising direction. The Doctor may change, but Doctor Who itself doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Plus: A tease about the setting of the Wonder Woman sequel, hints about the monsters of Stranger Things’ second season, and more! Spoiler ho, me mateys!

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

We finally have real footage from Episode VIII, and as mysterious as it is, there are a number of details hidden in there that give us some clues as to what’s in store for Rey, Finn, Poe, and the rest when The Last Jedi arrives this December—and we’ve broken it all down for you, frame-by-frame.

Image: Saban Entertainment

A man was arrested Thursday for sneaking into Phoenix Comicon with a collection of guns and other weapons, saying he wanted to hurt law enforcement. More details have since emerged that paint a disturbing picture about the incident, including a vendetta against one of the Power Rangers.

Image: Marvel Comics/20th Century Fox

Last week, we got an excellent look at Zazie Beetz in action as Deadpool 2's probability-altering mutant mercenary Domino. Now, after months of teasing, we finally have a look at the movie’s other mutant addition: Deadpool’s long-time comrade and time-traveling maniac Cable.

Image: HBO

The big question to come out of the latest episode of Game of Thrones was how the impasse between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen was going to be fixed. It turns out that divide is a hell of a lot more complicated than we thought, since a key prop suggests Tyrion Lannister is keeping one of the parties in the dark.

Image: Warner Bros.

In one of the most heart-wrenching stories you’re likely to ever hear, director Zack Snyder has decided to step back from directing Justice League to be with his family after the tragic suicide of his 20-year-old daughter, Autumn. Joss Whedon will finish the film.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

The first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok is one of those trailers you never, ever forget. So, the cast and crew had a lot to live up to at Comic-Con, but the new trailer take care of at all. It’s a two-and-a-half-minute ball of action, awesomeness, humor, and insanity that may be the most purely fun Marvel movie trailer we’ve ever seen, all courtesy of director Taika Waititi. Guys, Thor and Loki are shooting people with laser guns.

Image: Lucasfilm

Princess Leia’s Stolen Death Star Plans (say it out loud in the same rhythm as you would Sgt. Peppers Lonely Heart’s Club Band) is the project of Palette-Swap Ninja, who has gamely rendered a parody of every Sgt. Pepper’s song as the story of A New Hope. Here’s the crazy part: They’re all really good!

Image: HBO

After last year’s incredible, explosive, monumental season finale, last night’s quiet season seven premiere almost seems like a PG fantasy film... even despite it beginning with bit of mass murder. But watching it closely, you can see the new problems that will plague the characters this season, and will likely lead to their downfall—assuming an army of the dead doesn’t get them first.

Image: Warner Bros.

The second trailer for Blade Runner 2049 is here and, as expected, it’s just undeniably beautiful.

Image: CBS

There’s a weird problem that keeps popping up with Star Trek: Discovery and I can’t tell whose fault it is. Is it journalists writing about the show who don’t know its background? Is it that the people involved in the show are bad ambassadors for it? Is it the way the show’s being promoted? Is it just the news cycle? Whatever the cause, the effect is that Discovery is constantly marketed as groundbreaking when it should be marketed as following in Star Trek’s footsteps.

Image: Sony

Ghostbusters star and co-writer Dan Aykroyd may have praised the reboot when it came out last year, but it seems he’s got one lingering gripe.