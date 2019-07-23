Seth MacFarlane’s delightfully entertaining sci-fi series, The Orville, will be back for a third season...just not on Fox! But thankfully that means we’ll get to see what happens after season two’s timeline shake-up. To shake things up ourselves, we stopped by a special Orville exhibit at San Diego Comic-Con last week that highlighted some of the show’s most memorable props so far.
Of course, there were plenty of uniforms and some wonderfully elaborate costumes on display, as well as surprisingly detailed weapons and gorgeous concept art. But it was actually even more thrilling to see the unexpected and wonderfully random items The Orville decided to bring along to share with fans.
Here’s a gallery sharing our 10 favorites.
Advertisement
The Orville will be back for season three on Hulu, though no date has been announced yet.
Advertisement
For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.
Advertisement