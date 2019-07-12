Warner Bros, Sony, and Universal might be sitting out San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but we’ve still got plenty of amazing panels to be excited about—especially in regards to new television shows. We’ll be covering all of it from San Diego next week, but for those prepping their must-see lists, we’re counting down the 10 most exciting panels happening at SDCC this year.

10. Terminator: Dark Fate

The Terminator will “be back” with a panel for the latest film in the franchise, Dark Fate, which sees the highly anticipated return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. We can expect some footage, along with a new trailer.

When and where: Hall H on Thursday, July 18 at 11:00 a.m.

Who will be there: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta, as well as the film’s director Tim Miller.

9. Westworld

The third season of HBO’s sci-fi series has left the pasture, with Aaron Paul joining the cast as the latest person to cross Dolores’ path. He’ll be on hand, along with several of the stars, to share a new glimpse and tease the next mysteries at Westworld, which comes back in 2020.

When and where: Hall H on Saturday, July 20 at 1:15 p.m.

Who will be there: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

8. Steven Universe

One of modern television’s greatest shows is back with a panel to tease its upcoming film, Steven Universe: The Movie, which promises to be a full-out musical extravaganza. The movie’s first trailer is set to drop, so be sure to look to io9 for more.

When and where: Ballroom 20 on Friday, July 19 at 1:00 p.m.

Who will be there: Shelby Rabara, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, Deedee Magno Hall, and series creator Rebecca Sugar.

7. Batwoman

Spinning out from the CW’s Arrowverse crossover, Ruby Rose stars as Batwoman. This panel will feature a Q&A with cast and crew—plus the con is hosting two screenings of the pilot. We’ll be sure to share our thoughts on Kate Kane’s debut.

When and where: Ballroom 20 on Saturday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Who will be there: TBA

6. Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones may have ended on a, well, divided note, but that doesn’t mean fans are ready to say goodbye. The series returns to Comic-Con for presumably the last time, with some of the cast, and the showrunners, commiserating on the show’s closing chapter.

When and where: Hall H on Friday, July 19 and 5:30 p.m.

Who will be there: Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Iain Glen, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and director Miguel Sapochnik.

5. His Dark Materials

Philip Pullman’s fantasy saga adaptation is making its Comic-Con debut with a panel sharing news and details about the upcoming HBO premiere. Fans can expect a peek at the show, along with hopefully a new trailer. And yes, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be there, so that guarantees a good time.

When and where: Hall H on Thursday, July 18 at 4:45 p.m.

Who will be there: Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ruth Wilson.

4. The Expanse

One year after Amazon saved The Expanse from certain space doom, the show is returning with season four. The panel is a bona fide reunion of stars, past and present, and we’re expecting to finally get a trailer for the next chapter aboard the Rocinante, along with a release date.

When and where: Indigo Ballroom on Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m.

Who will be there: Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, writers Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham, and showrunner Naren Shankar.

3. The Witcher

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt, the monster hunter with a special sword and a…questionable wig. We’ve been waiting months to see a teaser trailer for the show, along with a release date, and the panel is expected to deliver.

When and where: Hall H on Friday, July 19 at 2:15 p.m.

Who will be there: TBA

2. Enter the Star Trek Universe

CBS has so many Star Trek projects going on, it chose to dump them all into one panel! “Enter the Star Trek Universe” will share news about several Star Trek projects—including the animated show Lower Decks, from the guys behind Rick and Morty, and Sir Patrick Stewart’s highly anticipated return as Jean-Luc Picard. We can’t wait, especially for the dog.

When and where: Hall H on Saturday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Who will be there:

Star Trek: Discovery—Sonequa Martin-Green, Tig Notaro, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, and Heather Kadin.

Star Trek: Lower Decks—co-creator Mike McMahan

Star Trek: Picard—Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Biones, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway, showrunner Michael Chabon, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Heather Kadin.

1. Marvel Studios

We saved the biggest and most mind-blowing for last. Coming on the heels of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios is hosting a 90-minute panel about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’re expecting a lot of big news to come out about The Eternals, Black Widow, and the new Avengers. And since it’s Marvel, we’re sure at least one major surprise is in store.

When and where: Hall H on Saturday, July 20 at 5:15 p.m.

Who will be there: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and a crap-ton of surprise panelists.

Be sure to keep a close watch on io9 for all of our Comic-Con coverage, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for even more peeks inside this year’s biggest nerd event. We’ll see you there.



