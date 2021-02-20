Photo : Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Turns out it’s not Chappie 2: Chap that Ass, but a girl can dream.



While we were making banana bread, Neill Blomkamp studied the blade. Last summer, he made a top-secret supernatural horror film in British Columbia with a mostly Canadian cast and crew. Screen Daily has learned that the film has a title: Demonic. Deadline originally reported that the film has “a strong sci-fi and VFX component.”

This will be Blomkamp’s first feature film since 2015's Chappie. He was all set to film Inferno with Taylor Kitsch but that film has been pushed, given the whole *gestures wildly* of it all . Presumably that movie could not be made out in the wilds of Canada. Unless it was—Bloody Disgusting asks if it could actually be the same project, just moved from its original New Mexico location to BC.

Is it the same project ? We don’t know. Will it be more District 9 or more Elysium? We don’t know. Pretty much we just have the title thing. We’ll keep you updated.

