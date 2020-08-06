We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

That Place You've Been Stuck in Since March? Time to Decorate It With New Art

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:This is Awesome
This is Awesome
You won’t need a hammer to fight through the crowds at this art show.
Image: Dan Mumford/Gallery 1988
Toys and CollectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.
Under normal circumstances, an online art show is a bit of a letdown. There’s no hustle and bustle of fellow patrons looking at the work. No free wine to drink. No way to see the art up close and personal. Did we mention the wine?

However, 2020 has been everything but normal circumstances, which means an online art show is not just encouraged, it’s exciting. That goes doubly when it’s the return of Crazy 4 Cult. Crazy 4 Cult is the show that started it all. In 2004, it was the folks at Gallery 1988 who wondered, “What if we made art about popular culture, but took it really seriously?” Sixteen years and 14 annual shows later, pop culture art is everywhere.

The new show opens on Friday, August 7 at noon PST on www.gallery1988.com. It features work in all mediums, with tons of varied subjects. It’s truly robust and exciting. To illustrate, we’ve selected 14 of the well over 100 different pieces in the show. Check them out, and see if you can figure out which piece is from what movie or show

Did you guess them all? Most are easy, and some literally have the answer on them, but just in case: The Crow, Ghostbusters, Akira, The Iron Giant, Oldboy, The Wizard of Oz, Jaws, Beetlejuice, Back to the Future, The Dark Crystal, Donnie Darko, Groundhog Day, Back to the Future, and What We Do in the Shadows.

And again, that’s not even a quarter of the show. So Friday at noon PST, head over to www.gallery1988.com and check out all the awesome art.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

