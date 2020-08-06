That Place You've Been Stuck in Since March? Time to Decorate It With New Art

You won’t need a hammer to fight through the crowds at this art show. Image : Dan Mumford/Gallery 1988

Under normal circumstances, an online art show is a bit of a letdown. There’s no hustle and bustle of fellow patrons looking at the work. No free wine to drink. No way to see the art up close and personal. Did we mention the wine?

However, 2020 has been everything but normal circumstances, which means an online art show is not just encouraged, it’s exciting. That goes doubly when it’s the return of Crazy 4 Cult. Crazy 4 Cult is the show that started it all. In 2004, i t was the folks at Gallery 1988 who wondered, “What if we made art about popular culture, but took it really seriously?” Sixteen years and 14 annual shows later, pop culture art is everywhere.

The new show opens on Friday, August 7 at noon PST on www.gallery1988.com. It features work in all mediums, with tons of varied subjects. It’s truly robust and exciting. To illustrate, we’ve selected 14 of the well over 100 different pieces in the show. Check them out, and see if you can figure out which piece is from what movie or show

Artwork by Ashly Lovett
Artwork by Stephen Andrade
Artwork by Bob Rissetto
Artwork by Chet Phillips
Artwork by Dan Mumford
Artwork by Dave Pryor
Artwork by Ian Glaubinger
Artwork by Jeff Victor
Artwork by Jen Taylor
Artwork by Joshua Gilbert
Artwork by Mark Borgions
Artwork by Matt Talbot
Artwork by Royalston Design
Artwork by Ryan Caskey

Did you guess them all? Most are easy, and some literally have the answer on them, but just in case: The Crow, Ghostbusters, Akira, The Iron Giant, Oldboy, The Wizard of Oz, Jaws, Beetlejuice, Back to the Future, The Dark Crystal, Donnie Darko, Groundhog Day, Back to the Future, and What We Do in the Shadows.

And again, that’s not even a quarter of the show. So Friday at noon PST, head over to www.gallery1988.com and check out all the awesome art.

