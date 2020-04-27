That Hellraiser Series Is Finally Being Unlocked, Thanks to HBO and Halloween's David Gordon Green

Doug Bradley as Pinhead in the 1987 Hellraiser film. Image : Film Futures

“We have such sights to show you,” television producers promised us last year with news that the Hellraiser franchise (10 films so far, including the 1987 original, plus there’s a reboot on the way) might be coming to the small screen. Now, there’s been some major progress on the horror TV series.

Deadline reports that HBO sealed a deal (presumably with the forces of darkness) to develop the series, with David Gordon Green (Halloween) on board to helm the pilot and “several more initial episodes,” and Mark Verheiden (Daredevil) and Michael Dougherty (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) writing the scripts.

Deadline says the series will be “an elevated continuation and expansion of the well-established Hellraiser mythology. It is by no means a remake, but rather assumes the past mythology to be a given.” That means, of course, that the series’ legendary villain/best-dressed character, Pinhead—leader of the extra-dimensional, puzzle box-traveling, body-modification enthusiastic Cenobites—will figure prominently in the story.

There’s no mention of whether or not Clive Barker, who wrote and directed 1987's Hellraiser and wrote its source-material novella, or Doug Bradley, who originated the character of Pinhead, will be involved with the HBO show. But Deadline does point out that this series is not affiliated with that David Goyer-produced Hellraiser movie reboot that’s also in the works.

