Image: Amblin Television

Remember back in February, when we learned that WarnerMedia was planning an animated prequel series based on Gremlins—one of its best-loved properties—as an enticement for its upcoming streaming service? We were excited then, and now we’re fed-after-midnight thrilled to learn that the show is officially on its way.



The official press release from Amblin Television, which is creating the show along with Warner Bros. Animation, adds some new details to that original announcement. We already knew the show was coming from writer and co-executive producer Tze Chun, but now we know it’ll be titled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, as well as the following:

Set in 1920s Shanghai, the series will tell the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Advertisement

Each episode will run 30 minutes and the season will run for 10 episodes. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is just one of several shows being teased for WarnerMedia’s as-yet-untitled streaming service (which also doesn’t have a launch date); another big one for genre fans is the female-focused Dune: The Sisterhood from director Denis Villeneuve, who’s also helming the upcoming big-screen Dune adaptation.

Advertisement

We’ll bring you more as we know it but are you interested in this one?

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.