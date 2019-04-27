Image: Disney/Fox

One of the coolest fan works in recent memory is a stage adaptation of the original Alien movie, performed by a New Jersey high school drama program, complete with locally sourced props and a decently convincing xenomorph.

We’ve already covered that play on io9, and so it was a delight to find out that, last night, on Alien Day (4/26, because LV-426, naturally), the show not only got an encore performance, but got an incredible guest. As Deadline reports, Sigourney Weaver, the actress famous for playing Ellen Ripley in Alien and its sequels, showed up to the rousing encore performance, along with 800 other rapt audience members.



Weaver also met the students, and spoke to the audience, reportedly saying, “How exciting is it to be here tonight? I’ve only been here a couple of hours, but I can tell this is a very special place in a very special town, and in a school like this you have extraordinary teachers…I met the students and I want to say they are so great.”

I can’t imagine a greater nerdy validation than Sigourney Weaver showing up for your Alien fan production. Sometimes fandom is really cool, y’all.



