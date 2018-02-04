The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was insanely massive. The TV spot that just debuted at the Super Bowl is too but, the coolest part is, well, we’ll let you see.



Yup, that’s Captain America with his very own Wakandan gauntlet!

There’s plenty of other cool stuff here too, including Thanos looking far more polished than he did in the first trailer. What’s your favorite part?

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, and about two dozen others, Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.

