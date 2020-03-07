Tessa Thompson Says That Christian Bale Is Playing the Villain in Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo : Jason Merritt ( Getty Images )

Tessa Thompson let a secret slip. A big one. Though, honestly, I don’t feel like I know much more about the movie than I did before.

Talking to ET in a recent video interview, Tessa Thompson, in discussing Thor: Love and Thunder, the newest Thor movie currently in development at Marvel under the direction of Taika Waititi, introduced a big new detail about the film. Alongside the boilerplate stuff—she’s read the script, her and Natalie Portman are excited, Valkyrie will be the King of New Asgard, whatever that means—she dropped some casting news: the villain of the film will be played by Christian Bale.

“Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,” Thompson said.

Which is exciting news! This’ll be the first time Bale has been in a major comics property since he was, y’know, Batman. The question remains, though: who’s he playing? And, honestly, I have absolutely no idea. Leave your guesses in the comments.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released November of 2021, starring Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and apparently Christian Bale.

