Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Two Marvel stars have been added to Disney’s Lady and the Tramp, the Bowery King takes a meeting in John Wick 3, and Oliver Queen looks worse for wear. Plus new details and casting for Ron Moore’s upcoming sci-fi series for Apple. Spacey spoilers right this way...

Advertisement

Lady and the Tramp

Tessa Thompson has been officially cast as the voice of Lady, while Benedict Wong will voice Bull, an English Bulldog friends with Tramp.

[Collider]

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Wrap reports Remi Hii (Crazy Rich Asians) has been cast in a currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new set video shows Tom Holland’s stunt double getting blasted by a giant wave while filming in Venice. Could Spidey be up against the wet threat of Hydro-Man in the City of Canals?!

John Wick 3: Parabellum

Winston meets the Bowery King in a new image from /Film.

Advertisement

Child’s Play

In a since-deleted Instagram post labeled, “Week 1. Let’s play. #childsplay #letsplay #legacy #respect #honoured” director Lars Klevberg confirmed production has begun on the remake of Child’s Play. You can see the image at Bloody-Disgusting.

Advertisement

6-Headed Shark Attack

Bloody-Disgusting has images from the follow-up to 5-Headed Shark Attack airing Saturday, August 18 on Syfy. Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redcon-1

Zombies with “enhanced combat skills” take on eight Special Forces soldiers assigned to rescue a scientist in the first trailer for Redcon-1.

Untitled Ron Moore Space Series

Deadline reports Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones have joined the cast of Ron Moore’s currently untitled sci-fi series for Apple. Kinnaman will play Edward Baldwin, a top NASA astronaut, while Dorman and Jones have joined as Gordo and Tracy Stevens, “one of the prominent NASA couples.”

Advertisement

Stargirl

That Hashtag Show has the official casting call and breakdown for the role of Courtney “Stargirl” Whitmore.

The series is looking to cast an 18+-year-old actress, of any ethnicity, to play a 15-year-old Courtney. Described as an intelligent, compassionate and athletic young woman, Courtney is witty as well as an incredible kind individual who is living a perfect teenage life in Los Angeles, California. However, her life is completely changed when her mom gets married. Because of this, Courtney is forced to leave her life in L.A. behind as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska with Courtney’s mom’s new husband and his family. While she struggles to adjust to life in Nebraska, from attending a new school to living with a step-family, Courtney’s life is forever changed when she discovers that her stepdad has a big secret. He used to be a superhero’s sidekick and Courtney takes it upon herself to “borrow” this superhero’s cosmic staff which leads Courtney to become a surprising inspiration as she leads a brand new generation of superheroes! Stargirl follows High School sophomore Courtney Whitmore who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new DC Universe series reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in a fun, exciting and unpredictable series premiering in 2019, produced by Warner Bros. Television, Mad Ghost Productions and Berlanti Productions.



Titans

SuperBroMovies reports Elliot Knight has been cast as Don Hall, the original (i.e., doomed) Dove who will only appear in flashbacks.

Advertisement

Castle Rock

Good news! Castle Rock has been renewed for a second season at Hulu. The first season will wrap up this first portion of the anthology series and THR reports its sources say season two could feature an entirely new cast.

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

Episode 4.04 is titled, “Wet Hot American Bummer,” according to producer Keto Shimizu on Twitter.

Advertisement

Arrow

A miserable-looking Stephen Amell promises Oliver will have the “shit kicked out of him” in season seven.

Advertisement

I’ve had more physically taxing days in the first four episodes of Season 7 than I’ve had for the entirety of certain seasons. Just getting the s—- kicked out of me every single day.

Batwoman

Amell seemed to hint he was present when Ruby Rose first tried on her Batwoman costume.

Advertisement

The Flash

Speaking with Newsarama, showrunner Tod Helbing confirmed Keiynan Lonsdale, who announced earlier this year he’d be exiting the CW superhero series as a regular castmember, will return as Wally West for three episodes of season five.

You will see Wally in the first episode. He is in three episodes this season. We don’t have as much time with Kid Flash as I think everyone would like to see, but the story we have for him is really cool.

Advertisement

The Gifted

Finally, a new promo for season two wants you to pick a side in the mutant revolution.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.