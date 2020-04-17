Tessa Thompson Is Helping Turn a Reddit Sci-Fi Horror Story Into an Amazon TV Show

Part of the cover art for The Left Right Game podcast, starring Tessa Thompson. Image : QCode

It’s time to get creepy(pasta). Amazon Studios has announced plans to adapt QCode’s The Left Right Game podcast, based on the Reddit r/nosleep story by Jack Anderson. The podcast’s star, Tessa Thompson (Westworld), is on board as an executive producer.

According to Deadline, Amazon beat out over 10 film and television offers to adapt The Left Right Game, a podcast currently in the middle of its 10-episode season. The story comes from a multi-part tale first published on the r/nosleep subreddit two years ago. In addition to Thompson, the podcast stars Aml Ameen, W. Early Brown, Dayo Okeniyi, Inanna Sarkis, and others.

The Left Right Game is about a journalist named Alice Sharman (Thompson, in the podcast) who starts shadowing a group of paranormal explorers diving into something called “the Left/Right Game.” Taking place over a series of previously taped recordings uncovered by a friend (the show’s narrator), the podcast reveals Alice’s journey into the supernatural and her own disappearance. [Editor’s Note: I read this story when it originally surfaced on r/nosleep years ago and I highly recommend it!! - Jill P.]

The Left Right Game creator Anderson, who helped bring his story to the podcast world, will also adapt it for TV and serve as an executive producer. Given the history of creepypasta stories getting turned into other works without the consent of their creators—r/nosleep locked its subreddit earlier this year in protest of repeat content theft—it’s encouraging to see the folks behind their own stories being part of the adaptations. It’s not the only one either: In 2018, it was announced that Ryan Reynolds would be producing an adaptation of The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine, originally released by Jasper DeWitt on r/nosleep.

No word yet whether Thompson will also star in Amazon’s version of The Left Right Game, but I definitely hope she returns to the part of Alice Sharman. Having heard her take on the character, I can’t really imagine anyone else in the role. And she’s had a great run with genre roles in her career already.

The Left Right Game debuted on March 23 and is scheduled to release episodes every Monday through May 25.

