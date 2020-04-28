Terry Pratchett’s Discworld Will Get Even More Adaptations Thanks to Massive New Deal

The Discworld logo. Image : Narrativia

While the BBC is already gearing up to bring Terry Pratchett’s The Watch to the small screen in an interesting looking live-action series, a new deal points to a future in which we’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of Discworld.

Pratchett’s production company Narrativia has just inked a massive (and notably-exclusive) development deal with Endeavor Content and Motive Pictures to turn even more of the prolific author’s stories into new forms of entertainment.

What’s interesting about the deal is that, from the sounds of the press release put out by the company, these new Discworld adaptations might be tonally and thematically distinct from the BBC’s upcoming series, and going forward, the three companies will be handling all new Discworld-centric projects.

“The Discworld books are a huge source of joy to millions of readers, and rightly so; every paragraph, phrase and footnote was crafted with brilliance and flair and we are committed to bringing Terry’s world to the screen with the respect and care it deserves,” Narrativia managing director Rob Wilkins said in a public statement. “With this partnership, we are delighted to say that Discworld has finally found its home.”

Currently, no new series to be developed from the new partnership have been announced and given the way the spread of the novel coronavirus has effectively shut down the production of new series and films, it’s not certain when we can expect to hear what Narrativia, Endeavor Content, and Motive Pictures will create first together .

The BBC’s previously announced The Watch series is set to premiere sometime this year.



