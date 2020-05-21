We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Tenet's New Trailer Reveals Some of the Secrets Christopher Nolan's Been Hiding

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Tenet
TenetChristopher NolanJohn David WashingtonRobert PattinsonElizabeth DebickiDimple KapadiaMichael CaineKenneth Branagh
5
Save
You’re not shooting the bullet, you’re catching it.
You’re not shooting the bullet, you’re catching it.
Photo: Warner Bros.
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

But only some. You know how Christopher Nolan is.

Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan, and movie theater owners would very much like for Tenet to be the first major film to enjoy a theatrical release since the initial waves of the covid-19 pandemic led to theatergoers staying home and cinemas closing their doors indefinitely.

Advertisement

Despite the fact that the pandemic is still ongoing, the studio’s still betting on Tenet releasing on the big screen. It’s tough to imagine people flocking to theaters with bated breath to see it, though—not because the trailer doesn’t look interesting, but because, again, there’s a pandemic sweeping across the world.

Speaking of that trailer...here it is!

Advertisement

Tenet is apparently still scheduled to hit theaters on July 17, despite the fact the updated trailer just says “coming to theaters” at the end with no date specified. Our guess is that was done just in case. For now, still July 17.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Netflix Tells Subscribers to Use It or Lose It

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa Are Teaming Up for a Vampire-Themed Buddy Comedy

Sony's Marvel Universe May Have Found Someone to Helm Madame Web

The Best Things The Empire Strikes Back Introduced to Star Wars