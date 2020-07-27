Tenet Is Going to Try Coming Out in America This September

Just two dudes, waiting for Tenet to come out. Image : Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan’s latest movie has spent the past few months battling the effects of the novel coronavirus more publicly than perhaps any other blockbuster film of summer 2020. And it’s been a fight Tenet has been losing, with its release date being pushed back many, many, many times. But now Warner Bros. has set up the next scrap.



Considering the United States’ continued mishandling of the current pandemic wracking the world, Warner Bros. has announced plans to release Tenet in 70 international markets on August 26. Variety reports that regions with an August release date include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom, but there are currently no plans to release the film in China.

Meanwhile, the U.S. will have to wait, no doubt due to the fact that coronavirus cases across the country have continued to rise exponentially over the last few weeks. Instead, Tenet is now currently scheduled to release in the states—specifically in select cities rather than a typical rollout—on September 3... a perhaps optimistic outcome, given the current state of things. But as Warner Bros. and Nolan are more than aware of at this point: this is all in such a state of flux that we can expect either one of these dates to be changed as we draw closer to them.

