Tell Us the Hottest Happenings at the Party of the Dead

Tales of terror; with an introductory dialogue ... - caption: " Skeletons," as digitized by the British Library

They’ve put on their fineries, hung out the nicest of the corpses. Even the skeletal birds had shown up for a night of frolicking extravagance that only those beyond the veil could muster. In our latest Concept Art Writing Prompt, we’re asking you to take a gander at this ghoulish gathering and tell us a tale of a party so good you’re just dying to talk about it.

From the British Library’s collection of horrifying oddities over at its public domain Flicker archive, this early 19th century print is simply titled “Skeletons,” from Tales of terror; with an introductory dialogue. I’m sure you all very smart 21st-century commenters can do much better than “Skeletons,” so get on into the comments and whip up a short story of just what these stylish skellies are up to on party night (besides dancing to Oingo Boingo, of course).

