Miles Morales may have met some of his multiverse counterparts in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the Teen Titans are about to form an army of, well, themselves. The first trailer is here for Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, an animated film that will unite the new Titans with their 2003 counterparts, and give us a few extra surprises along the way.

First released by IGN, the debut trailer for Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans centers around the two sets of Teen Titans as they face off, then come together, in the ultimate fight to save the day. This team-up was hinted at last October in a special teaser from the Blu-ray release of Teen Titans Go! to the Movies—which some folks had initially hoped would lead to a revival of the 2003 series, but as io9 previously confirmed, it was a reference to this super-powered battle royale.

According to the plot description, the animated film will bring together Teen Titans from the past 17 years, and will star Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, and Hynden Walch as Starfire. We’ve also got Sean Maher as Nightwing and Weird Al Yankovic as Gentleman Ghost and Darkseid. Here’s the official synopsis:

In Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, the comedic modern-day quintet takes on their 2003 counterparts when villains from each of their worlds join forces to pit the two Titan teams against each other. They’ll need to set aside their differences and work together to combat Trigon, Hexagon, Santa Claus (that’s right, Santa!) and time itself in order to save the universe.

I’m sure the blatant comparisons to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse aren’t lost on anyone—especially the Teen Titans. In fact, I’m sure they’ll be making fun of themselves for that exact thing! If there’s one thing these young Titans are good at, it’s knowing how to stay in control of the joke. Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans comes out later this year.

