We come from the future
TelevisionFantasy

Tamora Pierce’s Tortall Universe May Become a TV Series

Germain Lussier
Filed to:Tamora Pierce
287
1
Save
A crop of the cover for Lioness Rampant by Tamora Pierce.
Image: Atheneum Books

For years, Tamora Pierce’s epic Tortall Universe series of books has been sitting around waiting for Hollywood to come calling. Lord of the Rings became popular. Game of Thrones was a hit. And yet this huge IP was just there, ripe for the picking. Finally, its time has come.

Deadline reports that Lionsgate and Playground Entertainment have optioned the rights to bring Pierce’s epic world of fantasy to television. “Not only am I over the moon that the Tortall books will be adapted by Playground, but I know my fans will be ecstatic,” the author said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Tortall series, which spans almost two dozen texts over the past 40 years, is set in a fictional fantasy world filled with princesses, knights, magicians, warring factions, and more. It’s been widely lauded for being not just a good blend of fantasy and YA sensibilities, but being inclusive in a genre that sometimes isn’t.

“Tamora has proven time and again that she is an unparalleled world-builder. The breadth of the source material in her Tortall series is staggering and we’re thrilled to be partnering with her to bring these incredible stories to life,” said Colin Callender, who’ll produce for Playground.

Producers are currently on the lookout for a showrunner, so any additional forward momentum on the project beyond this announcement is still down the road a bit. Plus, there’s always a chance it never happens. However, with a dose of that Tortall magic, we hope this one sees the light of day eventually—especially since, now more than ever before, there are plenty of services dying for good, quality content.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Where Could It Land?

Here Is the Frankly Ridiculous List of Everything Coming to Disney+ at Launch
Green Lantern and Strange Adventures TV Shows Are Coming to HBO Max
NBC Might As Well Have Named It Penis TV
In the New Trailer for The Witcher, Foul Beasts and Fouler Men Abound
The Next Episode of Hulu's Into the Dark Is About a Haunted Board Game
The Nerd's Watch: The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Streaming in November

About the author

Germain Lussier
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

EmailTwitterPosts