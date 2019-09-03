Image: Disney

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

It is, for now and forever, definitely not a good time to be a Nazi.

Fox Searchlight—now of course owned by Disney, at least one executive of which has been rumored to be concerned by the thought of releasing a satire taking aim at the very-easy-to-aim-at specter of delusional fascism—has just dropped a new trailer for Taika Waititi’s satirical, fantastical historical movie, Jojo Rabbit.

Set in the closing years of the Second World War, the movie follows the titular Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a young member of the Hitler Youth who just so happens to have an imaginary friend in the form of Adolf Hitler himself (Waititi). But when Jojo discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) has been safeguarding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) from Nazi persecution, he must confront his imaginary friend—and his own blind devotion to the cruel nationalism of the Nazi party—with the realisation that, hey, maybe these fascists are up to something real bad.

Advertisement

If only more people these days would realize that. Anyway, Jojo Rabbit looks great, and hits theaters October 18.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.