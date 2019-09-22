Image: Marvel Studios

Or, at least an interview set.

It’s a quiet Sunday, so let’s end the day with something wholesome. Who doesn’t love seeing two of our favorite people in genre film just hug it out? On one end, there’s Taika Waititi, mind behind Thor Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit. On the other, there’s Captain America himself, Chris Evans. In the middle, the interview set for Rian Johnson’s newest, Knives Out.



The interview set, set up for the Toronto International Film Festival, didn’t fare so well in the end, as Waititi shared on Instagram. Turns out, Waititi is very serious about his hugs.

I really, honestly hope these two are really friends, and not just putting on airs for the cameras. Because this is just pure and gleeful and fun, and I like to imagine that Taika Waititi really is just Korg in real life, with slightly fewer rocks and slightly more dangerous hugs.



