Thor will be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Taika Waititi will once again be steering the ship.



The Hollywood Reporter says that the Thor: Ragnarok director has signed on to direct a fourth Thor movie. He’ll also write, according to EW. This happened after some issues arose with what was expected to be his next film, Akira, which is now going to be delayed.

Representatives for Waititi had no comment.

According to the piece, the Akira start date was likely to be pushed back due to issues with the script, and when that date got too close to when Disney and Marvel wanted to make Thor, the director shifted focus. It’s now unclear what’s going to happen to Akira, but sources told the trade that Warner Bros. may wait until after Thor 4 so Waititi can come back.

The timing of this news seems oddly coincidental, though, considering Marvel is likely to announce its upcoming slate at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. Most of the films expected to be announced are new endeavors (Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi, etc.), so if the studio can bring out Chris Hemsworth with Waititi in tow, it would be a huge moment.

Plus, at the end of Endgame, Thor had the galaxy at his disposal, so it will be exciting to see what happens next for the God of Thunder. Did he lose weight? Is he still with the Guardians? How is New Asgard doing? So many questions could be answered in a fourth Thor. And, no matter what questions are answered, we now know they’ll be done so with the style and humor Waititi brings to his projects.

Next up for Waititi is Jojo Rabbit, starring Scarlett Johansson, followed by at least one episode of The Mandalorian.

This article was updated to include the news that Waititi is also writing.

