Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images for SXSW)

If you thought the next news item you’d read regarding Taika Waititi would be about his long-awaited Akira remake, or his involvement in The Mandalorian, or What We Do in the Shadows’ second season, or perhaps even that Time Bandits TV show, you’d be wrong. Because the in-demand writer, director, actor, producer, etc. has just added his name to another new project: Flash Gordon!



According to Deadline, Fox and Disney are planning an animated Flash Gordon movie, based on the 1930s sci-fi comic by Alex Raymond—a property that’s forever associated with the outrageously campy, Queen-soundtracked 1980 big-screen version starring Sam J. Jones and Max von Sydow. The report notes that it’s as-yet-unclear what Waititi’s role will be for this new animated version; apparently, he was brought in to “crack” the film, and there’s so far no confirmation from his side if that will expand to include writing the entire script, directing, voicing a character, or anything else.

Advertisement

Though Waititi is currently busy with another project we didn’t even mention yet, the satirical Jojo Rabbit—which he wrote, directed, and stars in as...Adolph Hitler; it’s due out this October—his exuberant and colorful take on Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok suggests he just might be the perfect space-fantasy-adventure enthusiast to bring Flash Gordon back to life. Aaahhhh!

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.