Tag Yourself in This Epic New Star Wars Poster

A close-up of just a sliver of a new Mondo Star Wars poster. Image : Mondo/Acme Archives

I’m Han Solo in the trash compactor!



Mondo has just revealed a gorgeous new Star Wars poster by artist Scott C. called “Faraway Galaxy.” It takes all your favorite scenes from the original Star Wars and translates them into Scott C’s unmistakable, heartwarming style. The result is a highly detailed feast for your eyeballs whether you love Star Wars or not.

Here’s the full poster, and we welcome you to tag yourself in in the comments. But, as you can see above, Trash Han (upper left corner in the full poster ) is already taken.

Faraway Galaxy by Scott C, via Mondo and Acme Archives Image : Mondo/Acme Archives

The poster is a 24" x 36", 11-color screenprint which Mondo and Acme Archives will release in a timed edition. That means they’ll make as many as they sell starting at 1:00 p.m. EST Thursday, February 6 through 12:59 a.m. EST Monday, February 10 (that’s Sunday night). The cost is $100 and it’s expected to ship this summer. The link is mondotees.com.



“Every square inch of [Star Wars] inspired who I am today and the paintings and stories I create,” Scott C wrote on the Mondo website. “Every character in that film meant something to me, even the characters passing by in the background. It is incredible to me that a film would make that much of an impression on people that fans collectively remember that there was a wolfman and a praying mantis in the bar. I have always wanted to create a painting that paid homage to every one of those characters. That is what this painting means to me. I wanted to include every Cantina patron, every X- Wing pilot and Jawa. The ships were all characters to me, so it was important that they were welcomed in the family. It became quite a party, this painting. It is a place I have always wanted to live within. It was a dream realized, my friends, and I invite you to join me in this world.”

Check back in the coming weeks for more Scott C as we approach his new solo show, “Legend of the Great Showdowns, ” at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, CA.

