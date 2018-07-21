The Franchise Wars have come and gone, with one fast food chain emerging as the champion: Taco Bell. In honor of the five-star dining experience brought to life in Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipe, and Sandra Bullock’s sci-fi epic Demolition Man, io9's Germain Lussier has taken a voyage to the fancy Taco Bell restaurant of the future. But only one question remains: Does the bathroom have the three seashells?

Demolition Man fans and starving San Diego Comic-Con patrons lined up around the block for hours to partake in 2032's premiere dining experience, the fine dining establishment known as Taco Bell (which was actually a steakhouse redecorated to look like the fast food joint in the film). The special eatery was created through a partnership between Taco Bell and Warner Bros. in celebration of Demolition Man’s 25th anniversary and will be open from 6:00 p.m. to midnight during the entire weekend of Comic-Con. And don’t worry if you’re badgeless: No badge is required.

Taco Bell’s been hyping this special event for a while now, including a fake trailer commercial that depicted the infamous Franchise Wars between Taco Bell and an unnamed clown-based establishment (you know the one we’re talking about). We were impressed by how much attention was paid to recreating the look and feel of the movie’s vision of a Taco Bell in 2032, right down to the overly polite servers, TV screens showing Franchise Wars propaganda, and funky wall decorations—even the chairs and booths were reupholstered. A representative said it took them about a week to put the whole thing together, and you can tell.

However, does the food hold up to fine dining scrutiny? Kind of! It wasn’t bad, definitely had some good flavors, but it was still Taco Bell. If you like that, then you’re in for a treat. If not, well, there’s always the pile of rubble formerly known as McDonald’s.