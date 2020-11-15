We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesDC Universe

Sylvester Stallone Is Playing a Mysterious Role in The Suicide Squad

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:The Suicide Squad
The Suicide SquadSylvester StalloneJames GunWarner BrosDC EntertainmentDC
9
Save
Sylvester Stallone in 2014.
Sylvester Stallone in 2014.
Photo: Andreas Rentz (Getty Images)

The Suicide Squad already has one of the most stacked rosters in action movie memory. Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion. Now Sylvester Stallone joins the team.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, James Gunn shared a picture of himself and Sylvester Stallone, with the caption, “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is.”

Advertisement

So there you have it: Sylvester Stallone is playing an undisclosed role in The Suicide Squad. Who could he be? Deadline suggests he may be voicing King Shark. There are, frankly, a lot of roles he could be playing, as this version of the Squad goes deep into obscure DC history. Calendar Man? One of Damien Wayne’s weird clones? Maybe he’ll replace Jared Leto’s Joker. (Kidding, Leto stans. Kidding.)

G/O Media may get a commission
Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Like all feature films right now, The Suicide Squad lives in a dark limbo between release and unrelease. It’s scheduled, however, for August 6, 2021. 

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Star Trek's Latest Episode Had a Bittersweet Tribute to Deep Space Nine's Aron Eisenberg

Amazon Customer Support Apparently Did Not Know That Northern Ireland Was Part of the UK

Climate Scientists Debunk ‘Point of No Return’ Paper Everyone’s Freaking Out About

Trump Tried to Scoop Up a Popular Birding Preserve for His Border Wall, But You Don't Mess With Birders

DISCUSSION

ip247365
The Left Hand of the Son of Coul

He'd make a great Wildcat.