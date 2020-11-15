Sylvester Stallone Is Playing a Mysterious Role in The Suicide Squad

Sylvester Stallone in 2014. Photo : Andreas Rentz ( Getty Images )

The Suicide Squad already has one of the most stacked rosters in action movie memory. Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion. Now Sylvester Stallone joins the team.

Taking to Twitter , James Gunn shared a picture of himself and Sylvester Stallone, with the caption, “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is.”

So there you have it: Sylvester Stallone is playing an undisclosed role in The Suicide Squad. Who could he be? Deadline suggests he may be voicing King Shark. There are, frankly, a lot of roles he could be playing, as this version of the Squad goes deep into obscure DC history. Calendar Man? One of Damien Wayne’s weird clones? Maybe he’ll replace Jared Leto’s Joker. (Kidding, Leto stans. Kidding.)

Like all feature films right now, The Suicide Squad lives in a dark limbo between release and unrelease. It’s scheduled, however, for August 6, 2021.



