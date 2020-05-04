We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

Sylvester Stallone Has Apparently Been Working on a Demolition Man Sequel in Secret

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester StalloneDemolition Man 2Demolition ManWarner BrosNostalgia
42
Save
Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock being aggressively hot.
Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock being aggressively hot.
Image: Warner Bros.

You know how we’re all largely stuck and home and online saying wild things because it’s not safe to be outside acting like normal people? Sylvester Stallone knows.

Advertisement

Apropos of the literal hellscape we’re all currently living through, Stallone recently hopped onto his personal Instagram to, you know, say hello to his fans, but also to casually drop that he’s supposedly in the midst of working on a Demolition Man sequel.

“Can we get another Demo Man,” he said, replying to a fan. “I think there is coming...we’re working on it right now with Warner Bros. It’s looking fantastic. So that should come out, that’s gonna happen.

Advertisement

Because Sly’s post wasn’t immediately followed up with a full-on announcement from Warner Bros. (or any other studio that might have somehow acquired the rights to the franchise), there’s no real way of knowing just how much of this is just him saying things versus him saying things based on facts. Given that the Hollywood industrial complex has essentially been halted because of the covid-19 outbreak, it’s impossible to say if and when a Demolition Man 2 would actually start production and hit theaters if all comes to fruition as Stallone hopes.

But it would be very, very interesting if this all panned out and proved to be true.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

After Months of Teasing, the New 13-inch MacBook Pro Is Finally Here

At Least Somebody Has Some Common Sense in This Administration

The Galaxy Book Flex Is the Best Laptop Samsung Has Made in Years

Westworld’s Vincent Cassel on That Final Serac Twist and What’s Next