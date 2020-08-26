Syfy's New Series The Surrealtor Will Dig Into the World of Haunted Real Estate

Tim Rozon at San Diego Comic-Con International 2017. Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images )

I guess calling it House Haunters would’ve been too on the nose?



No matter its title, The Surrealtor, which is soon to begin production in Canada for its 10-episode first season at Syfy, has a delightful premise. A ccording to the Hollywood Reporter, it’s about a real estate firm that focuses on “haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away,” with a team dedicated to “r esearching, investigating and ‘ fixing’ the things that go bump in the night.”

The cast for this HGTV- meets-The Conjuring situation doesn’t have any huge stars, but there’s potential there, with Tim Rozon (aka Mutt Schitt on Schitt’s Creek, as well as Doc Holliday on Wynonna Earp) playing the lead spooky realtor and Sarah Levy (another Schitt’s Creek alum) playing his skeptical rival.

No word yet on The Surrealtor might hit the airwaves, but if its subject matter intrigues you, check out this short from a few years back—it’s unrelated to this Syfy series, but it was directed by Michael Chaves, whose next feature happens to be 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

