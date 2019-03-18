Image: Tor

Syfy just keeps nabbing new material for its production pipeline, but unlike everything from Deadly Class to Resident Alien, the network’s latest adaptation comes from the pages of novellas rather than comic books: Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children series.



Revealed by The Hollywood Reporter today, the four-novella series will be produced by Syfy and Legendary TV and adapted not by McGuire herself, but Joe Tracz, who wrote the Percy Jackson musical (sidenote: a Percy Jackson musical exists!) and was a screenwriter for Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events adaptation. McGuire took to Twitter to confirm the news and, appropriately, be very happy that her work is headed to TV.

Advertisement

But she also made sure to note to fans that she is not involved in the show’s writing or production—and that any changes from the novels will be made separate from her, although she trusts Tracz’s team to do so:

Advertisement

Wayward Children is set at a boarding school full of kids who have been on magical adventures to other worlds and realms, only to return home and find trouble adjusting to the fact that their lives are now painfully ordinary. Well, ordinary outside of the fact that students suddenly start showing up dead, providing their schoolmates with a chance to relive the heroic thrills of their otherworldly adventures...because the alternative is getting bumped off by the mysterious killer on the loose.

THR notes that the adaptation of Wayward Childen is in “the very early stages of development,” so it’s likely still a ways off at this point. We’ll bring you more on Syfy’s latest schedule reshuffling as we learn it.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.