Photo: Rafy/Syfy

The Expanse will need to find a new home, because Syfy has chosen to end its relationship with what’s widely regarded as one of the best science-fiction shows on television.



News hit late Thursday night on Deadline that the current season of the critically space drama would be the last one on Syfy. A statement from NBCUniversal exec Chris McCumber frames the break-up as a “difficult decision”:

“Everyone at Syfy is a massive fan of the series, and this was an incredibly difficult decision. We want to sincerely thank The Expanse’s amazing cast, crew and all the dedicated creatives who helped bring James S.A. Corey’s story to life. And to the series’ loyal fans, we thank you most of all.”

Deadline cites broadcast rights as the probable cause for the cancelation, because Syfy can only show The Expanse on a live, first-run basis in the US and has no option for digital or streaming platforms. The article also says that The Expanse’s ratings are below those of other Syfy shows like The Magicians and Krypton.

But there’s a slim chance that The Expanse may yet live on. Alcon, the production company that makes the show, says it’s going to shop it around. One would think that today’s acquisition-happy market—where Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Apple are all dreaming of streaming-platform supremacy—means that The Expanse won’t be homeless for long.

