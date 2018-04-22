Image: Syfy

Vincent D’Onofrio? Ghosts? Super psychic powers? Meatloaf? Sounds like a recipe for great TV, but it looks like the story of Ghost Wars is going to be ending prematurely.

As reported by Deadline, the show, which focused on a local outcast (Avan Jogia) who had to harness his psychic powers in order to combat a “mass haunting,” has been cancelled by Syfy after one season. The show, which was created by Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing), ran for thirteen episodes, beginning in October 2017.

That’s rough news for fans of hauntings and Meatloaf cameos. But at least Vincent D’Onofrio’s free now.

[Deadline]