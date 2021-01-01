Swing Into the New Year With Even More Wonderful Toys

Image : Megahouse, Hot Toys, Theory11

Welcome to back, to the first Toy Aisle of the year! The date may have changed but the fact that there’s even more awesome toys for us to gawp over hasn’t. This week, ring in 2021 with a classic Spider-Man, some stylish The Mandalorian cards, and a distressingly delicious looking Rubiks cube. Check it out!



Hot Toys Marvel’s Spider-Man (Classic Suit) Sixth-Scale Figure

Hot Toys has been tearing through the suits of Insomniac’s killer Spidey game, but it’s about time that they got to the O.G.. Worn by Peter in the opening hours of the game before he upgrades to the Advanced Suit, the Classic Suit Spider-Man is...well, a classic. It’s Spider-Man.

Still bringing in details from the overall aesthetic of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Hot Toys’ figure makes up for its relative plainness—in terms of just being one of the most iconic comic book costumes of all time, that is—by giving Classic Spidey a very cool set of accessories. Aside from the usual hands and webbing effects (and little bonuses like a copy of the Daily Bugle and Pete’s phone), what makes the Classic Spider-Man shine is its display base. Replicating the sequence in the game where Scorpion kidnaps Peter and injects him with his delerium-causing venom, the mental battlefield that Peter overcomes is depicted as a gas-covered, bombed out NYC—recreated in a chunk of building with a detailed interior and exterior, complete with an articulated Scorpion tail you can pose sneaking through it as Spider-Man dodges another attack! The Classic Spidey will begin shipping in early 2022, so start saving up.

theory11 Star Wars: The Mandalorian Playing Cards

We have no idea when to hold ‘em and only vague ideas of when to fold ‘em, but that’s not stopping us from filling our shelves with theory11's stunning playing cards. Following the company’s Light side and Dark side Star Wars decks from earlier this year, in 2021 theory11 will be dealing out a new set of playing cards based on The Mandalorian featuring the series’ main characters as the face cards and even Grogu on the aces. You can pre-order a deck right now for around $10, which still feels like an impossible bargain given you’re getting 52 pieces of beautiful custom artwork.

Lego Botanical Collection Flower Bouquet

If you’re lacking a green thumb but can follow Lego’s relatively simple building instructions you can fill your home with lovely colorful bouquets that don’t need trimming, watering, or a trip to the compost pile after a week. Available January 1, 2021, Lego’s new Botanical Collection Flower Bouquet includes 756 pieces that can be used to build a vase full of 14-inch flowers that can be arranged or shortened as you see fit. At $50 they cost about as much as a dozen roses but will last forever, or at least until you decide to turn them into a space ship or a hot rod.

Megahouse Midori no Tanuki Rubik’s Cube Puzzle

What looks like a brick of dried noodles waiting for a bath in boiling water to become lunch is actually a fiendishly frustrating take on the classic spinning Rubik’s Cube puzzle. Created by making actual 3D scans of Japan’s Maruchan’s Midori no Tanuki instant soba noodles the six-sided puzzle only has a distinguishing feature on its top side in the form of a tempura disk. On a regular Rubik’s Cube you can see how each differently colored side comes to together as you slowly solve it, but here the challenge is increased because you have less clues about whether or not you’re on the right track. If you’re up to the challenge, you can import one from Amazon Japan for a little over $40.

Nintendo Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines Jacket

For many of us, the earliest months of the pandemic would have been a considerably different and considerably more boring experience had Animal Crossing not been released for the Switch. Few of us play it as much as we did eight months ago yet we still probably have an appreciative soft spot for the game, but enough to grab this $80 official Dodo Airlines pilot jacket from the Nintendo store? It’s got real woven patches and will let you cosplay as the Dodo pilots from the game, but it’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to wear this once the pandemic finally comes to an end.