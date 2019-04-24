Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: DC Universe

While there might have been behind the scenes tumult during the production of DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, that isn’t stopping the series from giving us our first good look at the latest incarnation of the monstrous hero. In Swamp Thing’s new trailer, it’s horror more than any kind of super heroics that takes center stage.

In this telling of Swamp Thing’s origins, CDC doctor Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) returns to her Louisiana hometown at a time when a strange plague is threatening the people who live there. At first, Abby’s certain she can reason through the strange, swamp-related happenings that are impossible to ignore, but it isn’t long before she realizes that what she’s dealing with is more on the supernatural side of things. Things like the titular Swamp Thing (portrayed by Andy Bean and Derek Mears.)

Swamp Thing’s premise lends itself to the horror genre (not surprising considering James Wan’s involvement), and so it’s good to see that the series is leaning into it as a means of setting the series apart from DC Universe’s other cape shows like Titans and Doom Patrol.

The question now is whether Swamp Thing’s first season will be able to successfully tell the story it originally set out to before it was cut back by three episodes earlier this year.

Swamp Thing hits DC Universe on May 31.

