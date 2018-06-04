Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Amazon Studios

What is it about dance companies that makes them the perfect subject matter for horror movies?

Dario Argento’s original Suspiria is one of the most iconic horror movies in film history in no small part because of the Italian filmmaker’s eye for style and design. In making his film beautiful, Argento also made Suspiria that much more grotesque to witness and that’s something that Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming remake from Amazon seems to keenly understand.

The first trailer for the film doesn’t do much in the way of explaining the plot, but it gives you a very keen idea about what kind of experience the movie’s going for.

Given how often most modern films’ trailers telegraph pretty much all of the details and effectively spoil the thing they’re meant to be advertising, it’s incredibly refreshing to just bask in the confusing, terrifying weirdness of what the new Suspiria is trying to pull off.

Amazon’s Suspiria is due out November 2, but if the trailer’s left you wanting more, you really should go back and watch the original. You know, just to prepare yourself for just how deeply the remake is probably going to shake you.