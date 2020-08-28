We come from the future
Supernatural's Final Season Trailer Goes for Take 2 on an Actual Ending, for Realsies

Beth Elderkin
supernatural
supernaturalJared PadaleckiJensen AcklescoronavirusSARS-CoV-2covid-19cwit's over for realsies
A look at an upcoming episode of Supernatural, which is coming to an end after 15 seasons.
Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW
Supernatural is coming to an end, for real this time. We were just kidding before (if by kidding you mean a global pandemic caused the final seven episodes to be delayed by several months). Now, we’ve got a new teaser for the show’s closing chapter.

The CW has unveiled a new look at the final seven episodes of Supernatural, which is ending after 15 miraculous and sometimes inexplicable seasons despite constantly threatening to outlast us all. The trailer brings us right back to the Winchester Brothers (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) who are getting ready to go after the biggest challenge of all: God, aka Chuck.

It’s kinda their thing, really.

It’s been a long and surreal road getting to the end of this series. Writer Andrew Dabb shared in March that the final season would come to an abrupt (but temporary) end, as the final episodes couldn’t be completed because of the covid-19 pandemic. The episodes had already been filmed, but the visual effects and sound departments were closed, which meant they couldn’t be completed. A combination of changing case numbers and a likely work-from-home strategy appear to have done the trick, as the show has been revived...for what is probably the final final time. Otherwise, frankly, this would be getting ridiculous.

Supernatural returns on October 8 with its final seven episodes.

KingOfDoma

Even if you didn’t like the show, you gotta give it respect for the length of its run. Didn’t break records or anything, but it lasted as long as a SG-1 and a half, or two 90s-2000s Star Treks. That’s incredibly impressive. Lay your weary head to rest, Supernatural. Thanks for everything.