Image: Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake wanted to be a TV show almost as much as it wanted to be a creepy, ghost-laden horror game. Now, eight years after it first launched, it’s finally going to get what it wanted.



Variety reports that Cloak & Dagger and Legion writer Peter Calloway will now helm an adaptation of Remedy’s 2010 Xbox 360/PC exclusive, with backing from the game studio, Contradiction Films, and Alan Wake writer Sam Lake. The original game followed the titular character Alan, a novelist who finds himself caught up in supernatural goings-on in a Twin Peaks-ian Washington town named Bright Falls while investigating the mysterious disappearance of his wife.

Advertisement

A spinoff game was released digitally in 2012, but despite critical praise, a sequel has yet to be made. According to Lake, the show will be able to continue on with the story and use ideas he had for Alan and the other inhabitants of Bright Falls:

The story of the original game is our starting point, the seed which will grow into the bigger story we’re exploring in the show. We’ll be expanding the lore of this crazy and dark universe and diving deeper into certain aspects of it than the game ever did. Not only that, but through the years we’ve worked on multiple game concepts and stories for Alan Wake’s world that have never seen the light of day. All of this material will function as potential source material for the show.

Advertisement

It’s a move that makes sense—the original game was heavily influenced by classic TV series aesthetically, right down to it being structured into six “episodes,” paced like each segment of the game was its own slice of TV, complete with cliffhangers and even credits songs. So at least now you can actually treat it like one, instead of having to bother with all that pesky playing a game bit?

