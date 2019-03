Image: The CW

Seems like just yesterday that we were cracking wise about the inevitable renewal of CW mainstay Supernatural, but lo, the show that aired its first episode in September 2005—the long-ago era of President George W. Bush, Batman Begins, and “Hollaback Girl”—will be ending its run after its 15th season.



FIFTEEN SEASONS.

Even if you enjoyed poking fun at the show’s incredible ability to craft endless storylines (and retain a hugely loyal fan base) for those demon-hunting Winchesters, you kind of have to doff your cap to that run. Suck it, Big Bang Theory and your measly 12 seasons.

Advertisement

As is always the case with these sort of announcements, key Supernatural folks took to Twitter to share some feels:

Advertisement

Carry on, wayward sons. Even if we seldom tuned in anymore, a world without Supernatural returning to the TV schedule will be a strange one.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.