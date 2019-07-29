Photo: Shudder

The scariest horror comes from the most unexpected places, such as a group of children surviving in the streets of Mexico.

Combining supernatural horror with the horrors of reality, director Issa López’s new film Tigers Are Not Afraid is finally coming to theaters. It follows a young girl who loses her mother to a drug war and finds solace with similarly orphaned children from her neighborhood. The group often resorts to fantasy to get by, but soon realizes their newest member actually has connections to the supernatural.

The film has been on the festival circuit for about two years, but will hit select theaters August 23 before premiering on the Shudder streaming service in September. Here’s our review followed by the trailer.

Yes that trailer looks good and hints at all the creepiness in López’s vision. But really, all you really need to know about that movie is that it earned the approval of the three people quoted in the trailer: Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, and Guillermo del Toro. In fact, the film feels like a blend of the work of those artists, mixed to create a singularly unique, fantastic, and frightening film.

Tigers Are Not Afraid opens August 23.

