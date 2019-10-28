Superman and Lois Lane Will Fly Again as the CW Plans a Spin-Off Series

The massive Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover is looming, but that’s apparently not the only thing fans of the CW’s DC superhero shows have to look forward to. A Supergirl spin-off about two characters you’ve probably heard of already—Superman and Lois Lane—may be coming soon from the network.

TV Line reports that the in-development series, to be titled Superman & Lois, will star Supergirl’s Man of Steel, Tyler Hoechlin, and Elizabeth Tulloch, who debuted as Lois Lane in last year’s Elseworlds crossover, and will return for Crisis. The spin-off would pick up after a major turning point for the couple—the birth of their son—and follow as they “deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society,” per TV Line.

Behind the scenes are, as you might expect, several Arrowverse veterans. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns are onboard to executive produce, alongside former Flash showrunner Todd Helbing, who’s writing the script. Superman & Lois is the second potential CW spin-off to be announced in recent weeks; though Arrow will be wrapping up after its current eighth season, one of its final episodes will double as a backdoor pilot for a spin-off featuring Green Arrow (Katherine McNamera) and the Canaries (Katie Cassidy Rodgers and Dinah Drake).

In the meantime, of course, there’s Crisis on Infinite Earths to look forward to; the crossover begins on Supergirl starting December 8.

