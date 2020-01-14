Superman and Lois Is Officially Up, Up, and Away at the CW

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) say goodbye to their baby in the first Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover episode. Photo : Katie Yu ( The CW )

It’s time for the working parents of the world to have their own superhero show. The CW has announced that Superman and Lois, which centers around Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch’s portrayals of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, has been picked up to series.

As reported by Variety, Superman and Lois has been picked up for a season by t he CW, following the October announcement that the network was considering the series. I t’ll focus on Lois (Tulloch) and Superman (Hoechlin) as they juggle life as working parents—with Lois being a hard-hitting journalist and Superman doing, you know, Superman things.

Hoechlin notably portrayed Superman on Supergirl but has also been seen on other shows in the CW-verse. He and Tulloch were part of the Elseworlds crossover and have played a major role in the still-ongoing Crisis on Infinite Earths saga that introduced their son, who will play a part in their series. Considering how they sent their baby away on a rocket to be saved, I’m wondering if there’s going to be some timey-wimey aging stuff involved so the show has a kid who can talk. TV shows really don’t do babies well.

Superman and Lois will be helmed by Todd Helbing with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns as executive producers. No word on a premiere date yet, but it’ll most likely either be fall 2020 or spring 2021. The CW recently renewed its entire catalog of shows (with the exception of Katy Keene) and is set to announce its new pilot slate soon. We’re still waiting to find out whether the Arrow spinoff, Green Arrow and the Canaries, will get picked up too after its upcoming backdoor pilot.

