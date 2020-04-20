We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Supergirl's Nicole Maines Finds Out L.A. Is Full of Snarky Vampires in Bit

Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Bit
BitHorrorVampiresNicole Mainessupergirl
2
Save
“Welcome to Bite Club.”
“Welcome to Bite Club.”
Image: Provocator Films
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

High school grad Laurel (Supergirl’s Nicole Maines) packs up her car, reassures her parents, and heads to Los Angeles—where she soon encounters a big-city phenomenon far from her wildest dreams: a bubblegum-chewing, all-girl gang of sarcastic vampires! Horror comedy Bit gives us a taste in its new trailer.

Advertisement

Check it out!

Maines, of course, is best known for her breakout role as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, on Supergirl, but this new trailer shows her range beyond superheroics. And even beyond that, Bit looks like a fun, female-focused spin on the “OMG, I’m a vampire now!” plot. I mean, why wouldn’t you want want to sleep in a coffin?

Advertisement

Bit will be available April 24 on digital.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Covid-19 Test Makers 'Falsely Claimed' Antibody Tests Can Detect the Virus, FDA Warns

Batman Falls Back, Flash Runs Forward in Warner Bros.' Latest Schedule Reshuffle

Apple May Release a Whole Bunch of New (and Some Unusual) Products This Year

To Celebrate Hubble's 30th Anniversary, NASA's Sharing What It Snapped on Your Birthday