Thankfully not the one about peeing in jars in courtrooms though. That tip can stay exclusive to Jesse Eisenberg’s version of Luthor.



The CW has released (via Entertainment Weekly) the first trailer for the aptly titled Supergirl episode “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”, marking the debut of Jon Cryer’s take on Lex Luthor. In the episode, Lex—who in Supergirl’s word has been locked up in supermax since before the show began, thanks to his endless squabbles with Superman—gets sneakily granted medical leave to visit his estranged sister Lena, but really (try to be surprised) he’s out to cause mayhem for not just his longtime enemy, but Supergirl while he’s at it.

And he wants to know if she can bleed.

Oh boy. I don’t know why I didn’t expect Lex to quoth Batman v Superman, but considering how insane everything else in the trailer—and the sheer amount of fun Cryer is clearly having chewing through every moment of it—I probably should have. What is it with people and Kryptonian blood?

We’ll presumably find out when Lex arrives on Supergirl in a few weeks, on March 17.



