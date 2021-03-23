Supergirl's Final Season Trailer Has a Lot of Lex Appeal

Lex get it on. Screenshot : The CW

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Horrible wordplay intended, of course, but what else should I call when Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) is absolutely dominating... everything?



Advertisement

The first Supergirl trailer for the CW’s final season of the superhero show begins with Lex somehow giving himself superpowers for the umpteenth time, so that’s not so much a big deal as his new-found immortality. Plus, Kara (Melissa Benoist) says he’s put a full half of the population in danger, and Lex even plans to “fix” all the other planets of the universe after dealing with Earth, so scoot over Darkseid.

And, if you’re like me and suddenly wondered if Lex was also wielding a Green Lantern power ring at 0:13, it’s just one of the Kryptonite rings the members of Leviathan had. (Although we know there’s at least one power ring already kicking around in the Arrowverse.)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Jessica Queller clarifies that Lex has used Obsidian to mind-control half the population, so yeah, they definitely need some saving. However, Queller also says Supergirl is “going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity.” And apparently, that’s just the first seven episodes.

Supergirl wouldn’t be Supergirl if it didn’t tackle some real-world issues, and the rest of the final season’s episodes have been inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and how people have felt “disempowered” by the pandemic, according to the other co-showrunner, Robert Rovner. “We were trying to reflect on that and kind of try to address what empowers people, and what our heroes could do to help both set an example and kind of explore some of the issues that keep people from feeling empowered,” he explained.

The best news in the EW article is that Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) will finally become a full-fledged member of the Super Friends, working with all of Kara’s pals instead of remaining perpetually on the periphery (which was exacerbated when Lena discovered Kara had been lying to her about her secret identity), according to Queller. Honestly, Lena might be the show’s most interesting character, at least to me, so I’m excited at the chance of her finally reaching the status of Official Good Guy. She’s earned it!

Advertisement

Supergirl returns for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, March 30.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.