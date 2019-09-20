Photo: The CW

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre could be coming back. Stephanie Beatriz talks about her chances of playing She-Hulk on Disney+. Plus, what to expect on The Flash, Batwoman, and Arrow, casting for The 100, and a new look at Creepshow’s return. Spoilers get!



The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Bloody-Disgusting has word Fede Álvarez is attached to produce a “direct sequel” to Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Legendary Pictures.

The Mortuary Collection

Clancy Brown hosts his own horror anthology in the first trailer for The Mortuary Collection.

She-Hulk

Brooklyn 99's Stephanie Beatriz spoke to ET about the online fan campaign to cast her in the role of Marvel’s She-Hulk.

I would die to play that role. That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe. I definitely have upped my workouts since reading some of those things, but also, [I think it would] be really exciting for fans to see some of these characters that we kind of decided are one thing, to sort of be imagined in a different way.

Supergirl

Deadline reports Mitch Pileggi and Cara Buono have joined the cast of Supergirl’s fifth season in recurring roles. Pileggi will play Rhama Khan, a mystic with “the ability to control the four ancient elements, earth, fire, water and air, and has been entrusted with the powers to protect the Earth from humanity for millions of years, but a new agenda puts him on the warpath with Supergirl and Lena” while Buono has been cast as Gamemnae, an Atlantean “who has been safeguarding Earth from the foolishness of humanity throughout history alongside others of her species whose main goal is to conquer humanity through technology.”

The 100

Deadline also reports Alaina Huffman (Smallville’s Black Canary) has joined the final season of The 100 as “one of the newly-awakened Eligius IV convicts” named Nikki.

Nikki is a bank robber and spree-killer who is both unpredictable and fierce. She will take on an unexpected leadership role, advocating for her people in the complicated new world of Sanctum.

Arrow

Spoiler TV has titles for the fifth, six and seventh episodes of Arrow’s final season.

Episode 8.05 - Prochnost Episode 8.06 - Reset Episode 8.07 - Purgatory

The Flash

Meanwhile, upcoming episode titles for The Flash promise a goofier season than last year’s turgid Cicada arc.

Episode 6.05 - Kiss Kiss Breach Breach Episode 6.06 - License To Elongate Episode 6.07 - The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, PT. 1

[Spoiler TV]

Batwoman

Spoiler TV also has titles for the fifth, six and seventh episodes of Batwoman.

Episode 1.05 - Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale Episode 1.06 - I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury Episode 1.07 - Tell Me the Truth

Charmed

Maggie’s birthday celebration is interrupted by a mysterious, hooded foe in the synopsis for “Safe Space”, the second season premiere of Charmed.

Following the devastating loss of The Elders, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) take over their duties. Maggie takes time to celebrate her birthday with a big bash, but Mel finds herself too preoccupied with their new responsibilities to join in the fun. As the girls clean up the following morning, Macy shocks her sisters with an announcement. A mysterious hooded foe attacks The Charmed Ones who escape through a portal while Harry (Rupert Evans) has an unnerving encounter with the villain. The girls land in a secret location where they uncover more about the mystical world of The Elders…and community workspaces. Macy nurses a serious wound and Maggie meets a handsome stranger (Jordan Donica.) The Charmed Ones quickly become aware of the gravity of their new roles and must decide if they are truly prepared for the responsibility. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro (#201). Original airdate 10/11/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Creepshow

Finally, a new trailer for Shudder’s Creepshow series celebrates its all-star cast and writing talent.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.