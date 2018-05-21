Image: Terry Dodson (DC Comics)

DC Comics has announced it’s bringing back its Supergirl ongoing series with a new creative team and a new adventure for Kara—one that’s taking her into the cosmos. But you can’t go to space without a fresh new wardrobe, can you?



As revealed through Syfy Wire today, DC is relaunching the Supergirl monthly series, starting from Supergirl #21 with Marc Andreyko and Kevin Maguire. The relaunch will kick off with a new arc that sees Kara journey to the stars in search of answers for a mystery currently plaguing both her and her cousin Kal: Just who is Rogol Zaar, the mysterious alien claiming to be the man behind the destruction of Krypton in Action Comics #1ooo?

Image: Jorge Jimenez (DC Comics)

The story will cross over with Brian Michael Bendis and Ivan Reis’ Man of Steel series, which will further delve into Zaar’s new threat, but the other big change in Supergirl #21 is that Kara is getting not just one new look, but multiple mix and match outfits designed by Jorge Jimenez to take into space. Above is Jimenez’s latest iteration of the classic Supergirl outfit, but below are the three new designs in store for Kara: a black-and-red hoodie getup; something that’s a little more of a mashup of the familiar and new designs; and then an all black-and-red version of the new mashup design:

Image: Jorge Jimenez (DC Comics)

Image: Jorge Jimenez (DC Comics)

Image: Jorge Jimenez (DC Comics)

There’s a lot going on here, from the sleeveless hoodie to the cape/shawl/sash amalgam thing that crosses from her back to over and past her waist that, in all honesty, seems a tad impractical for spacefaring adventures. But you do you, Kara. Seriously though, how the hell does that cape work or even stay on for more than a few seconds?

We’ll find out the answer to this mystery—and I guess the ones about this new alien claiming to have destroyed Krypton!—when Supergirl #21 launches August 8.