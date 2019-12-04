Supergirl Could Be About to Lift the Lid on Kara's Big Secret

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

There’s more rumors about just what the next Ghostbusters movie is called. Rey charges into battle in new Rise of Skywalker footage. Jeff VanderMeer’s Borne books could be coming to TV. Plus, new No Time to Die posters, and what’s to come on His Dark Materials. Spoilers away!



Ghostbusters: Afterlife

According to Arrow in the Head, Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters 2020 is now allegedly titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife. A trailer should arrive later this week.

No Time to Die

Here are a few new character posters from No Time to Die to go with the trailer—and yes, they double down on using The Love Boat font. [/Film]

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Rey spars with a Marksman-H combat remote in the latest Rise of Skywalker TV spot.

The Grudge

Bloody-Disgusting has a brief featurette on the latest Grudge movie quite similar to the last one.

Dark Encounter

Following their daughter’s disappearance, a rural family begins to notice signs of an alien invasion in the trailer for Dark Encounter.





Borne

Deadline reports AMC has acquired the television rights to Jeff VanderMeer’s trilogy of Borne novels, in which “a scavenger in a ruined city of the future destroyed by an evil company discovers a mysterious creature she longs to keep despite her companion’s warnings and her own reservations.”

The Mandalorian

In conversation with Games Radar, Carl Weathers revealed his character Greef Carga’s backstory “is more saved for season two.”

I think [Greef’s backstory] is more saved for season two. But you get some glimpses at Greef and who he is through the stories in the ﬁrst season. There’s some real strong indications that give you some idea of who he is. But we never let on completely. It’s much more interesting to play someone who is not all of one thing – not one-dimensional. Also, it opens it up to stories later on that can reveal much more about this character. Certainly with Greef, you have to really keep your eye on him.

Supergirl

Kara appears to reveal her secret identity at a press conference in the latest set photo.



Tell Me a Story

A new featurette discusses the themes of season two.

The Purge

A celebrant admits she “Purged once in college” in a clip from next week’s episode, “Hail Mary. ”

His Dark Materials

HBO has released a promo for “The Daemon-Cages, ” the next episode of His Dark Materials.

Messiah

Finally, a jet-setting cult leader may-or-may-not be the reincarnation of Jesus Christ in the trailer for Netflix’s ten-episode miniseries, Messiah.





